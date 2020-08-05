Southport recovers after Hurricane Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The clean-up from Hurricane Isaias continues Wednesday in the City of Southport.
Bay Street along the River Walk is closed because parts of the sidewalk were washed away.
Mayor Joseph P. Hatem says that repairs won’t come cheap, but they will try to get money from FEMA and also have a general fund, but with the type of damage sustained it will take time to repair.
“Our waterfront has been devastated,” said Hatem. “Our road here has been washed under; the support is gone the sidewalks have collapsed.”
Even though the road is closed, that didn’t stop people from coming out to see the washed away areas.
“It’s kind of amazing when you look at the damage right here, just up and down through here,” said Southport visitor Chris Lee. “I’m just shocked.”
Just yards away from the River Walk, restaurants like Provision Company in the yacht basin clean up after storm surge flooded their buildings.
“For some unknown reason my husband and I knew this wasn’t just a tropical storm,” said Maria Swenson, the owner of the Provision Company. “We thought it might come in as a category two. We prepared everything we could here and at the house. And, it’s the first time ever that I haven’t been able to come down to my business during the storm because of the surge.”
The flood waters tossed items that were inside the restaurant all over the place.
“Every single table and chair we had tied down in the back corner,” said Zack Woolum, the General Manager of Provision Company. Then by the time it was all said and done, it was all there in the ocean. We probably picked up 25 chairs out of the water.”
Swenson says that she believes they will have the restaurant open to serve lunch on Friday.
