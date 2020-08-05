Southport lifts curfew; waterfront area remains closed

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - While Southport has lifted its curfew, several areas in the city are still closed.
City officials announced that they had lifted the curfew at noon Wednesday and also gave several other updates.
“The Waterfront area to include, East Bay Street and Atlantic Avenue through Bay Street, Brunswick Street, Yacht Basin Drive, and Short Street to the Southport Marina remains closed until further notice,” the city said in a news release. “The Waterfront area suffered infrastructure damages, and is not safe or secure. For your safety, please respect the barricades.”
Debris removal is being coordinated by the city’s Public Works Department. Residents are asked to place separated yard debris at curbside for pick up at a later time.
Waste Industries will be picking up regular garbage Saturday, Aug. 8.
“Electric crews are working to restore power to our customers,” the news release states. “The main feeder line was restored yesterday. The crews are working by circuit in the city. There is significant damages to different circuits and they have crews working on each circuit to restore power. The city is hopeful that more customers will be restored throughout the day.
“A charging station for phones, and other electronic devices can be brought to the lobby of Fire Headquarters at 1011 North Howe Street to be charged.”
The Southport Emergency Operations Center continues to be staffed by personnel fielding questions. If you have issues, concerns, or questions, call 910-457-7915.
