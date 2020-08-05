So your power went out for hours, is the food from the refrigerator safe to keep?

If your power has been out for more than four hours you aren’t completely out of luck, there are items that are often stored in a fridge that might not have to be thrown out if they reach a temperature above 40 °F. For example, hard cheeses like cheddar, provolone and Swiss can all be kept for more than a few hours above 40 degrees, but things like shredded cheeses and processed cheeses should be discarded. Butter and margarine can also be saved, but things like milk and cream should be tossed.