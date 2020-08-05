NHRMC now offers cancer services in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) announced August 5 it had expanded its cancer services into Brunswick County to serve the growing community.
The NHRMC Cancer Services in Leland is located within the NHRMC Health & Diagnostics building at Brunswick Forest, 1333 S. Dickinson Drive, Suite 200.
The new location opened with on-site laboratory and pharmacy services and now includes 15 infusion chairs for patients receiving chemotherapy or hematology treatments.
The first services to be offered in the space are hematology and medical oncology and will be provided by the NHRMC Physician Group – Cape Fear Cancer Specialists.
“We are all very excited about the new Brunswick Forest location,” said Dr. Andrew Schreiber, a medical oncologist with Cape Fear Cancer Specialists. “It allows us to provide much of the same services in Brunswick County as we do in Zimmer Cancer Center, increasing access for all of our patients with cancer and blood disorders while decreasing travel time to appointments.”
Plans to expand include the addition of other clinical and support services.
