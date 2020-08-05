Holden Beach is making progress with Hurricane Isaias recovery

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Less than 48 hours after Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle Beach, August 3, neighboring Holden Beach has estimated damages to be in excess of $40 million.
According to a Town of Holden Beach Facebook post, power is back on, water and sewer systems are operational, and roads have been mostly cleared of debris, sand and water.
Debris is still present in the ocean, canals and the waterway. Gas tanks found floating in waterways are being retrieved and secured.
The State of North Carolina has issued a full swim advisory and warnings concerning water quality in Brunswick County.
Repair assessments are being carried out and work has begun.
Trash and recycling will be picked up on Saturday.
No rentals are allowed until further notice.
