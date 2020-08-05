Freeman Park still closed after Isaias, Carolina Beach hopes to reopen it Thursday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Freeman Park is still closed following Hurricane Isaias, but town officials expect it to reopen by Thursday at 8 a.m.
Visitors might want to be there early though as the town might limit capacity even more than usual after the storm, according to Town Manager Bruce Oakley.
Freeman park has suffered from significant beach erosion in the past few years and the town has been forced to limit capacity significantly, often closing access to the park by lunch time. Erosion to the beach was a concern with Hurricane Isaias, but Oakley said after doing a flyover with a drone, it does not appear that there was much more erosion than usual, but will conduct another flyover when the tide is at the right point to do a true comparison.
The biggest concern for the town is debris on the beach, but once town staff gets that cleaned up, it will reopen.
