First Alert Forecast: tropics settle, focus shifts to typical summer storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a seasonably summer Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon temperatures cresting in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values up to ten pegs higher. Though these metrics are not enough to warrant an official heat advisory from the National Weather Service, make it a point to stay well-hydrated if you are working hard outside - as with storm clean-up. Also keep a lookout for pop-up showers and locally heavy summer thunderstorms: our atmosphere will be a bit more favorable for those than Tuesday.