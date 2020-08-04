Surf City condo fire displaces approximately 30 people overnight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Roughly 30 people have been displaced after a structure fire at the Surf Condos in Surf City ignited late Monday night as Hurricane Isaias ripped through the region, Pender County did not open any emergency shelters ahead of the storm.
“At approximately 11:52 p.m. the Surf City Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the Surf Condos at 918 N. New River Drive (Building 3) in Surf City. Multiple callers reported smoke, embers, and flames,” according to a statement from the town.
Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and as of 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, they are working to extinguish the flames. No injuries have been reported at this time and the town is working to set up temporary shelters for the residents who have been displaced.
