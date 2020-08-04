Southport curfew extended after Hurricane Isaias for cleanup efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hurricane Isaias has come and gone from the Cape Fear region and left destruction in its path. The City of Southport saw some signifcant damages to buildings and structures which is why it is extending its curfew, asking residents and visitors to stay off of the roads.
“Extensive Damage on the Waterfront in Southport, curfew extended until 7 p.m., August 04, 2020 for the City of Southport due to safety concerns and damages. Please do not get on the roads, its too dangerous,” a Southport Facebook post reads.
Several buildings in Southport received heavy damage and debris littered the streets early Tuesday morning. The Southport Chief of Police Todd Corning said his department will be enforcing the curfew as trees and powerlines are down across the city and have to be cleared before roads are safe.
