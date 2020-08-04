Sheriff: Two dead, three missing, 20 hurt in Bertie County, NC storm damage

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are now confirmed dead after a possible tornado ripped through a mobile home park outside of Windsor early Tuesday morning.
Sheriff John Holley says a second body was recovered this morning. He said three people, including two children, are still missing while 20 people were injured.
Fire officials told us Hurricane Isaias destroyed multiple trailers on Morning Road.
Holley says there is an active search going on and they are hoping to find the missing people alive.
Roughly ten to twelve mobile homes were destroyed, while only two were left standing, the sheriff said. Vehicles were tossed on top of each other and valuables were strewn about the area.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.