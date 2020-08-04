Power outages due to Isaias forces schedule changes for New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias, New Hanover County Schools announced the following schedule changes and closings on Tuesday.
Those changes are as followed:
- NHCS schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 5 for students and staff in Plan C remote learning for schools in session. All principals, custodians, and maintenance staff should report to work on a two-hour delay.
- There will be no summer meal service and no athletics practices on August 5.
- District employees will receive a separate notice related to work/leave options, and should direct any questions to their supervisor.
