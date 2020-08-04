Ocean Isle Beach bears the brunt of Hurricane Isais

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Isaias briefly intensified to a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 84 mph Monday, August 3 before making an official landfall at Ocean Isle Beach (OIB) in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m.
Northeast of OIB, “Oak Island suffered one of the higher gusts: 87 mph...offshore and elevated, Frying Pan Tower pinged the top gust: 97 mph,” according to WECT First Alert Weather meteorologist Eric Davis.
As the eye of Hurricane Isaias hovered over Ocean Isle Beach Monday night, Mayor Debbie Smith of Ocean Isle Beach told WECT News the storm had sparked a series of fires at several homes.
Smith also said that some portions of the community were flooded as a result of the rain and storm surge.
Strong winds caused power outages and damaged structures at OIB and along the coast.
Late Monday afternoon, the Town of Ocean Isle Beach proclaimed a State of Emergency and issued a curfew that began at 9 p.m. Monday night.
Tuesday morning, the State of Emergency was amended. OIB bridge remains closed to everyone except for essential personnel (law enforcement, power and sewer crews). No homeowners or business owners are being allowed in at this point. Crews are working to restore power and sewer first.
The curfew has been extended until further notice while Town staff assesses the full extent of the damage to the island. Residents who did not evacuate are to stay in their homes and off the roads. Police will be enforcing this directive.
Because of the high level of damage to infrastructure, the island will stay closed to visitors for the remainder of the week.
Re-entry will take place in two phases:
Phase 1 – Once the island is deemed safe for re-entry and sewer/power/water services are restored, property and business owners with decals or other proof of ownership will be allowed back on the island to assess their property.
Phase 2 – Contractors with decals will be allowed back on the island. Contractors without decals will be able to purchase decals at the base of the bridge.
Updates will be issued through the Town of OIB website.
