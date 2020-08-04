Oak Island now ordering mandatory evacuation, sets curfew

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island officials on Tuesday announced a mandatory evacuation for a section of the town in addition to a daily curfew.
According to a news release, the town amended its state of emergency proclamation to add a mandatory evacuation for all non-residents and residents effective at noon Wednesday for all areas west of SE 40th Street on Beach Drive, Dolphin Drive, and Pelican Drive and the side streets connecting to them.
Beach Drive, Dolphin Drive, and Pelican Drive and the side streets connecting to them are closed from SE 40th Street to the west end of the island. The beach is closed from SE 40th Street to the west end of the island.
Additionally, a curfew is in effect for the entire town of Oak Island from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday; and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily every night until further notice.
The issuance of parking decals remains suspended until further notice.
Property owners, residents, rental agencies and contractors working on a property in the affected area will be allowed to travel to the property to review damage and begin repairs. Proof of property ownership or residency will be required, or for contractors, documentation for work to be done on a property in the affected area must be provided by the property owner or rental agency.
Oak Island is working to restore sewer and water service as quickly as possible, in addition to working with BEMC to restore power.
Trash collection was not done Tuesday and will be rescheduled for a later date.
