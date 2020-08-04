NWS confirms three tornado touchdowns in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down within minutes of each other and a third one a couple of hours later in Brunswick County as Hurricane Isaias swept through the county Monday night.
NWS officials say the first tornado moved onshore over Bald Head Island around 8:05 p.m. and continued inland over Southport as an EF1 with an estimated wind speed of 105 miles per hour. No other details, including the track of the tornado, are known. Crews are planning on surveying Bald Head Island, as well.
Five minutes later, an EF0 tornado briefly touched down near Corbett Street in Bolivia with an estimated wind speed of 75 miles per hour.
A third tornado, that caused significant damage in the Old Towne subdivision in Belville at 10:00 p.m. Monday night, was confirmed as an EF1 with an estimated maximum wind speed of 104 miles per hour. The assessed damage included approximately 100 trees snapped, roof damage to numerous homes in the area and several fences blown down.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.