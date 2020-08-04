NC insurance officials to set up disaster response center in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Insurance announced on Tuesday that Commissioner Mike Causey will be in Brunswick County later this week to assess Isaias-related damage and assist storm victims with property claims.
The disaster response center will be set up at the Lowe’s parking lot at 351 Whitewater Road in Shallotte on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Homeowners in Brunswick County sustained extensive damage as a result of dangerous wind, heavy rain, storm surge, and fires.
