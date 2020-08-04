Here are the next steps for New Hanover residents post-Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following Hurricane Isaias’ landfall in southeastern North Carolina Monday night, New Hanover County officials are now working on post-storm recovery efforts.
New Hanover County has assessed damage around New Hanover County and the county plans to collect vegetative debris for residents in the unincorporated area of the county, based on the amount of debris that fell as a result of the storm. The county is working with its debris contractor to determine a schedule, but debris collection will likely begin next week. Additional information will be shared when it is confirmed.
Residents can begin stacking vegetative debris, such as branches and vines, within five feet of the curb, away from the street, drainage ditches, and three feet away from fire hydrants, street signs, mailboxes and parked cars. Household waste or construction debris will not be picked up, but can be brought to the New Hanover County Landfill (5210 U.S. Highway 421 North) during regular hours beginning Wednesday, August 5.
The City of Wilmington is currently assessing debris removal within city limits, and plans to announce information before 5 p.m. today. Residents of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach or Wrightsville Beach should contact their respective municipality for debris pickup information and directions.
There is a ban on open burning in the unincorporated areas of New Hanover County until further notice. The ban is in place due to the amount of storm debris from Hurricane Isaias, which causes an increased risk for injury and for property damage during this time. The ban will remain in effect while storm debris removal takes place, and can be viewed here.
New Hanover County emergency operations, in response to Hurricane Isaias will conclude on Tuesday, August 4, and county operations will resume as normal Wednesday, August 5.
New Hanover County is beginning to modify emergency operations in preparation to return to normal business hours. All New Hanover County offices, facilities, parks, and the landfill, as well as New Hanover County Courts, will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, August 5. A State of Emergency remains in effect for administrative, cleanup and recovery purposes.
The county is intending to open for regular operations on Wednesday, but if power is not restored to specific buildings, the public will be informed of modified hours if needed.
The Emergency Public Information Hotline (910-798-6800) is currently operational and assisting residents with questions. The hotline will close on Tuesday, August 4 at 7 p.m. It will be available again beginning on Wednesday, August 5 at 8 a.m. primarily as a COVID-19 call center, but will still be able to assist residents needing access to storm-related resources.
New Hanover County is partnering with the New Hanover Disaster Coalition, Cape Fear Food Council, Crisis Cleanup, and other community partners to ensure residents receive assistance with storm-related needs. More information will be available and shared with the community and posted on EmergencyNHC.com soon.
The latest estimate from Duke Energy shows approximately 70,901 are without power in the county, and that number continues to improve. Repairs and damage assessments by Duke Energy are currently underway. The outage map can be viewed at www.duke-energy.com/outages.
Below are several safety reminders we encourage the community to be aware of:
- If you have to be on the road, treat all non-working traffic signals as a four-way stop.
- Use caution around low-hanging power lines.
- Do not drive around any road barricades – they are up for your safety.
- As you start to clean up from the storm, wear protective clothing and gear for debris clean up.
- Take precaution when using a chainsaw by wearing appropriate protective gear, making sure bystanders are a safe distance away and following manufacturer’s instructions.
- Avoid contact with power lines and take extra care in cutting trees or branches that are bent or caught under something else.
- Don’t walk through standing floodwaters. Keep in mind that floodwater often carries germs and other dangerous debris.
- If your power is out, do not use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows. And use flashlights instead of candles to reduce the risk for fire hazards.
- Refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat after the loss of power. Find out what you can do to keep food safe during a power outage, and when you need to throw away food that could make you sick here.
The public can call 910-798-6800 with questions, and stay informed through EmergencyNHC.com.
