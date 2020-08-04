First Alert Forecast: a look back at Isaias, a look ahead to August normalcy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! I hope you and yours weathered Isaias well. The storm briefly intensified into a Category 1 hurricane before making an official landfall at Ocean Isle Beach, Brunswick County, at 11:10 p.m. Monday, August 3. #CapeFearStrong
In Isaias, Wilmington recorded...
- 2.3 inches of rain.
- a maximum sustained wind of 46 mph (solid tropical storm-force).
- a top wind gust of 74 mph (the minimum threshold for hurricane-force).
Oak Island suffered one of the higher gusts: 87 mph. As usual, offshore and elevated Frying Pan Tower pinged the top gust: 97 mph. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to gather more rain, wind, tornado, and surge statistics on what will likely be broadly remembered to be a quick but disruptive storm.
You should be heartened to learn of no other imminent or definable long-term tropical storm threats at this time, but unfortunately, Atlantic Hurricane Season is still quite young. Please take some time to rethink, restock, and retool your storm preparedness kit and plan soon.
Tuesday will offer a good chance for that, or storm clean-up, or just to relax and catch your breath. As Isaias quickly charges north, the Cape Fear Region will be left in a much more tranquil zone of clouds, sun, lower storm chances, and toasty high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington features a return to higher odds for pop-up storms and seasonably hot daytime temperatures. Catch that right here, or extend your outlook to a full ten days for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.