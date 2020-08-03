Pender County to consider extension with Rep. Smith as EM coordinator

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - With all eyes on Tropical Storm Isaias as it churns towards southeastern North Carolina, Pender County is set to extend its contract with State Representative Carson Smith, who is temporarily serving as the county’s emergency management coordinator.
In early March, the county hired Smith to replace Charles “Chuck” Tear, who had only served as emergency management director for two months after long-time director Tom Collins retired.
The timing of Smith’s arrival was significant – confirmed cases of COVID-19 had begun popping up in nearby counties (with Pender County seeing its first case soon after) and hurricane season was just a few short months away.
Now, as Pender County prepares for Isaias and the heart of hurricane season, the county is looking to extend Smith’s contract another eight months through March 24, 2021.
All other terms of the contract remain in effect, including pay – $10,000 a month – and the clause that allows the county to suspend, modify or terminate the contract should Smith have to self-quarantine or otherwise be unable to fulfill his duties.
Commissioners are expected to consider the contract amendment during their meeting Monday afternoon, which begins at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.