‘Peaceful demonstration’ calling for the resignation of Brunswick Commissioner Mike Forte postponed due to Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Commissioner Mike Forte is once again facing backlash for a social media post as more residents are call for his resignation. Plans for a ‘peaceful demonstration’ were scheduled to take place at today’s Brunswick County Commissioner meeting, however, Tropical Storm Isaias is pushing the protest back until later this month.
In July, the Brunswick County Democrats announced plans to hold a demonstration at the Brunswick County Commissioners first meeting in August citing a social media post by Forte as the cause for the latest outrage.
“As you are aware, on June 10, Brunswick County Commissioner Mike Forte posted a racist rant on his Facebook page. Since then, a petition calling for his resignation has been signed by more than 3,000 people. On August 3, it will be presented to the Commissioners. Please join us on that day for a peaceful outdoor demonstration,” the Facebook post reads.
Now, the group is postponing the demonstration until later this month.
“Thanks to Hurricane Isaias, the demonstration for the resignation of Commissioner Mike Forte has been rescheduled to Monday, August 17 at 6:00 PM. Assembly begins outside at 5:30 p.m.,” according to the group.
This is not the first time that Forte is being asked to resign from his poisition, the NAACP had previously called for his resignation for the same post at the end of June.
Forte is up for reelection this November and has described the dissent against him as a ‘never-ending stream of attacks.’
“Friends, as you know, I’m on the ballot this November. I’ve also been the subject of a never-ending stream of attacks -- and even a petition -- by our friends on the left. I take nothing for granted, and I respectfully ask for your vote and your support,” Forte wrote in a Facebook post.
