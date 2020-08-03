New Hanover County Schools schedule changes and closures for Isaias

By WECT Staff | August 3, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 9:03 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced some changes as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the region.

While traditional schools are not set to begin until Aug. 17, several year-round schools were scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The following changes and closures have been announced:

  • “NHCS schools and administrative buildings will close at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3. August 3 meal service will continue as scheduled.
  • NHCS schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 4 for students and staff in Plan C remote learning for schools in session. NHCS administrative buildings will remain closed on August 4 and there will be no summer meal service.
  • District employees will receive a separate notice related to work/leave options, and should direct any questions to their supervisor.”

