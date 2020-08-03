New Hanover County modifies hours of operation, plans to declare state of emergency ahead of Isaias

“Based on the most recent forecast, we are hopeful that our community will not be severely impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias,” Emergency Management Director Steven Still said. “But there are certainly risks that this storm brings – like flash flooding in areas with poor drainage or that are low-lying, as well as possible tornadoes. We will experience tropical storm force winds as well, with peak sustained winds around 55 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. So everyone is encouraged to make their preparations now – and be in a safe location by 8 p.m. on Monday. Because of the low-risk forecast from a storm-surge and high winds perspective, evacuation orders are not expected for New Hanover County, and we do not anticipate needing to open local shelters at this time. It’s important to know for this storm, and any others we may have this season, that COVID-19 has limited all shelter capacity, so staying with friends, family or in a hotel, should be prioritized over community sheltering. If someone has questions, they can call 910-798-6800 for help starting on Monday morning.”