New Hanover County modifies hours of operation, plans to declare state of emergency ahead of Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is modifying office hours and planning on declaring a state of emergency Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the region.
“New Hanover County is currently under a Hurricane Watch, Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch from Tropical Storm Isaias. The county’s Emergency Management officials are closely monitoring the storm as it makes its way up the east coast, and impacts are expected to begin Monday evening into Tuesday morning for our area,” according to a statement from the county.
County offices will open Monday as scheduled but will close at noon; county offices will be closed completely on Tuesday.
“Coinciding with this closure, the county will also be declaring a State of Emergency at noon on Monday to ensure resources will be readily available for our community if needed,” according to the county.
The county’s emergency operations center or EOC will be activated, but due to COVID-19, it will be operating with a reduced staff.
“New Hanover County will have a modified activation of its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), with a reduced number of employees, beginning on Monday, August 3, with an emergency public information hotline open to take calls from residents and visitors of New Hanover County. The hotline will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday for 24 hours a day until further notice,” according to the county.
That number is 910-798-6800 and residents are asked to only call 911 with true emergencies.
“Based on the most recent forecast, we are hopeful that our community will not be severely impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias,” Emergency Management Director Steven Still said. “But there are certainly risks that this storm brings – like flash flooding in areas with poor drainage or that are low-lying, as well as possible tornadoes. We will experience tropical storm force winds as well, with peak sustained winds around 55 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. So everyone is encouraged to make their preparations now – and be in a safe location by 8 p.m. on Monday. Because of the low-risk forecast from a storm-surge and high winds perspective, evacuation orders are not expected for New Hanover County, and we do not anticipate needing to open local shelters at this time. It’s important to know for this storm, and any others we may have this season, that COVID-19 has limited all shelter capacity, so staying with friends, family or in a hotel, should be prioritized over community sheltering. If someone has questions, they can call 910-798-6800 for help starting on Monday morning.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.