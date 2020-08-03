Multiple fires spark in Ocean Isle Beach as Isaias moves on shore

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The eye of Hurricane Isaias came on shore at Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. Monday, sparking a series of fires at homes and bringing a lot of flooding, according to Mayor Debbie Smith.
Mayor Smith tells WECT News there were four fires on Driftwood Drive and another on East 4th Street. It’s unclear the extent of the damage in those fires at this point. Smith says flooding reached three feet in some portions of the community.
Crews are working to control the situation as Isaias moves away from town. Smith says they will survey the damage when day breaks.
