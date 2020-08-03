Latest headlines, closures for Topical Storm Isaias

VIDEO: Isaias 11 p.m. Sunday update
By WECT Staff | August 3, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 10:57 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it approaches North Carolina.

Closures

New Hanover County Schools: NHCS schools and administrative buildings will close at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3. August 3 meal service will continue as scheduled. NHCS schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 4 for students and staff in Plan C remote learning for schools in session. NHCS administrative buildings will remain closed on August 4 and there will be no summer meal service.

Brunswick Community College will close at 11 a.m. Monday.

Cape Fear Community College will close at all campus locations for students, faculty, and staff in anticipation of inclement weather resulting from Hurricane Isaias beginning noon Monday, Aug. 3 through Tuesday, Aug. 4. Online classes will continue as scheduled, however, students experiencing connectivity issues due to the storm should contact their instructors as soon as possible.

Wilmington Housing Authority closes at noon Monday and will reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Battleship North Carolina will close at noon Monday. It is expected to reopen to visitors at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville has closed Monday.

The Latest Headlines

Carolina Beach recommends voluntary evacuation for visitors, will activate emergency operations center Monday night

The Town of Carolina Beach is activating its Emergency Operations Center at 7 p.m. Monday night ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

New Hanover County Schools schedule changes and closures for Isaias

New Hanover County Schools has announced some changes as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the region.

New Hanover County modifies hours of operation, plans to declare state of emergency ahead of Isaias

New Hanover County is modifying office hours and planning on declaring a state of emergency Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the region.

Bald Head Island sets curfew for Monday night

The Village of Bald Head Island will initiate a curfew Monday night beginning at 5 p.m. in advance of the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.

NHRMC issues Tropical Storm Isaias information for patients and visitors

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to impact the Cape Fear region starting Monday evening and New Hanover Regional Medical Center is issuing guidance for patients and visitors.

Gov. Cooper gives update on Tropical Storm Isaias preparations

Governor Roy Cooper is giving an update on state preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Surf City declares a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Mayor of Surf City Doug Medlin has declared a state of emergency for the coastal town effective at 1 p.m. today. Starting this evening public parks along with beach access will be closed to the public.

Kure Beach declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, no evacuations ordered

Leaders in Kure Beach have declared a state of Emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias continues to make its way towards the East Coast.

Brunswick County encourages residents to consider shelters a ‘last resort’

Brunswick County has announced two emergency shelter locations ahead of Hurricane Isaias, although, at the time neither shelters have been opened.

New Hanover County to open modified Emergency Operations Center Monday

New Hanover County continues to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias as it approaches the region and on Monday, the county Emergency Operations Center will be activated.

Oak Island declares state of emergency, issues voluntary evacuation for non-residents

The Town of Oak Island has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias continues it’s path towards the region.

Governor Cooper activates National Guard as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

Although it has now been downgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias from a hurricane, Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging residents to take the threat seriously and has approved the activation of the National Guard.

UNCW to close residence halls Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) is preparing for possible severe weather from Hurricane Isaias and will be closing residence halls at 2 p.m. Monday.

