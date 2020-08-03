Latest headlines, closures for Topical Storm Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it approaches North Carolina.
For the latest forecast information, go to wect.com/weather.
New Hanover County Schools: NHCS schools and administrative buildings will close at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3. August 3 meal service will continue as scheduled. NHCS schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 4 for students and staff in Plan C remote learning for schools in session. NHCS administrative buildings will remain closed on August 4 and there will be no summer meal service.
Brunswick Community College will close at 11 a.m. Monday.
Cape Fear Community College will close at all campus locations for students, faculty, and staff in anticipation of inclement weather resulting from Hurricane Isaias beginning noon Monday, Aug. 3 through Tuesday, Aug. 4. Online classes will continue as scheduled, however, students experiencing connectivity issues due to the storm should contact their instructors as soon as possible.
Wilmington Housing Authority closes at noon Monday and will reopen Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Battleship North Carolina will close at noon Monday. It is expected to reopen to visitors at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville has closed Monday.
The Town of Carolina Beach is activating its Emergency Operations Center at 7 p.m. Monday night ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
New Hanover County Schools has announced some changes as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the region.
New Hanover County is modifying office hours and planning on declaring a state of emergency Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the region.
Red the full story here.
The Village of Bald Head Island will initiate a curfew Monday night beginning at 5 p.m. in advance of the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to impact the Cape Fear region starting Monday evening and New Hanover Regional Medical Center is issuing guidance for patients and visitors.
Governor Roy Cooper is giving an update on state preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Mayor of Surf City Doug Medlin has declared a state of emergency for the coastal town effective at 1 p.m. today. Starting this evening public parks along with beach access will be closed to the public.
Leaders in Kure Beach have declared a state of Emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias continues to make its way towards the East Coast.
Brunswick County encourages residents to consider shelters a ‘last resort’
Brunswick County has announced two emergency shelter locations ahead of Hurricane Isaias, although, at the time neither shelters have been opened.
New Hanover County continues to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias as it approaches the region and on Monday, the county Emergency Operations Center will be activated.
The Town of Oak Island has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias continues it’s path towards the region.
Although it has now been downgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias from a hurricane, Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging residents to take the threat seriously and has approved the activation of the National Guard.
The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) is preparing for possible severe weather from Hurricane Isaias and will be closing residence halls at 2 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.