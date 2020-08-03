Isaias causes power outages in the region

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Power outages affecting over 3,500 customers were reported as Isaias barreled through the region Monday night.
At 9 p.m., 1,468 customers Duke Energy customers and 1,135 Brunswick Electric customers were without power in the Southport, Caswell Beach and Bald Head Island areas.
Over a thousand customers also lost power in the Ocean Isle Beach area.
The estimated time for restoration of power from both providers is around midnight.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.