Isaias causes power outages in the region

Isaias causes power outages (Source: WALB)
By WECT Staff | August 3, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 9:32 PM

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Power outages affecting over 3,500 customers were reported as Isaias barreled through the region Monday night.

At 9 p.m., 1,468 customers Duke Energy customers and 1,135 Brunswick Electric customers were without power in the Southport, Caswell Beach and Bald Head Island areas.

Over a thousand customers also lost power in the Ocean Isle Beach area.

The estimated time for restoration of power from both providers is around midnight.

See Duke Energy updates here.

See Brunswick Electric updates here.

