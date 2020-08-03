First Alert Forecast: significant but quick impacts from Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into an important outlook! Friends, we will soon get back to typical Cape Fear Region August weather – hot sun and isolated storms – and you can see that in your seven-day forecast right here. But into Tuesday, your First Alert Weather Team asks that you please stay alert and prepared for impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Any major changes to Isaias’ track and strength forecast? As its feeder bands will have access to warm Atlantic water, Isaias should be able to maintain tropical storm or low-end hurricane status as it steams through our local latitudes. Isaias remains on a northward course to the Carolina Coast this Monday; the accelerating system ought to have plowed all the way to New England by midweek.
Rain and flooding impacts and timing? Tropical storms are notorious for generating heavy and variable rainfall. That said, most of the Cape Fear Region should get 2-5 inches with localized 8+ amounts possible. Expect rain bands to increase Monday, peak Monday night, and rapidly decrease Tuesday. Watch for pockets of poor-drainage and lowland flooding but take heart: major river flooding appears unlikely.
Wind and tornado impacts and timing? Tropical storm-force wind gusts (35+ mph) are likely for all the Cape Fear Region. Hurricane-force wind gusts (75+ mph) are less likely, but cannot be ruled out. Like the rain impacts, wind impacts will also peak late Monday into early Tuesday. Isolated tornadoes may spin up with little warning. Secure loose yard and patio items and watch for spotty tree and power line damage.
Saltwater impacts and timing? Winds, waves, and waterspouts will be marine hazards into Tuesday. Surfside: expect heavy breaking waves of 4-6+ feet, rip currents, and beach erosion. A storm surge of 1 to 4 feet is possible – highest in Brunswick County. The full moon will also mean the 8 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday high tides may be problematic. See your WECT Weather App for bulletins related to these issues!
Bottom line...
1. Overall, Isaias looks like it will be a strong but manageable storm for the Cape Fear Region. But, you should shore-up your storm kit and plan, just in case. (Something you really should have by August, anyway.) Visit wect.com/hurricane for comprehensive storm prep information and learning tools.
2. Stay alert for any new and important storm bulletins - especially when the National Weather Service issues Tornado Warnings - with your WECT Weather App. Download and set to your location!
3. Alertness and preparation, in Isaias and any storm, always beats anxiety and panic. Refrain from trafficking in internet storm hype and stay with sources like your WECT First Alert Weather Team that use official National Hurricane Center products for updates. Thanks for your trust!
