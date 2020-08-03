Dosher announces schedule changes due to Isaias

By WECT Staff | August 3, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 11:52 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room is open and will remain operational for the duration of the storm, officials announced Monday.

But the following changes have been announced:

Dosher Medical – Bald Head Island will be closed all day Monday and Tuesday.

The following clinics will be closed Monday beginning at 2 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m. weather permitting:

Dosher Medical General Surgery

Paul Armstrong, MD

Dosher Medical - Oak Island

Lorraine Gauthier, MD

Tom Holland, MD

Heather Goldfuss, PA-C

Dosher Medical-North Howe Street

Andre’ Minor, MD

W. Alex Newsom, MD

Dosher Medical-Smithville Crossing

Douglas Hiltz, MD

Dosher Medical – Urgent Care

4222 Long Beach Road, Southport, NC 28461

Dosher Medical – Women’s Health

Brad Hilaman, MD

Maritza Manrique – Kiniry, MD

Dosher Medical-Southport

Jessica Bocook, DO

Dosher Wellness Center

Leigh Vaughan, DO

Kristos Vaughan, DO

Katie Pardee, APRN-BC

*Lab will close at the same time as the clinic

