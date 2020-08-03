Dosher announces schedule changes due to Isaias

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room is open and will remain operational for the duration of the storm, officials announced Monday.
But the following changes have been announced:
Dosher Medical – Bald Head Island will be closed all day Monday and Tuesday.
The following clinics will be closed Monday beginning at 2 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m. weather permitting:
Dosher Medical General Surgery
Paul Armstrong, MD
Dosher Medical - Oak Island
Lorraine Gauthier, MD
Tom Holland, MD
Heather Goldfuss, PA-C
Dosher Medical-North Howe Street
Andre’ Minor, MD
W. Alex Newsom, MD
Dosher Medical-Smithville Crossing
Douglas Hiltz, MD
Dosher Medical – Urgent Care
4222 Long Beach Road, Southport, NC 28461
Dosher Medical – Women’s Health
Brad Hilaman, MD
Maritza Manrique – Kiniry, MD
Dosher Medical-Southport
Jessica Bocook, DO
Dosher Wellness Center
Leigh Vaughan, DO
Kristos Vaughan, DO
Katie Pardee, APRN-BC
*Lab will close at the same time as the clinic
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.