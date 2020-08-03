Carolina Beach recommends voluntary evacuation for visitors, will activate emergency operations center tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach is activating its Emergency Operations Center at 7 p.m. Monday night ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
“Town staff and public safety officials work together in the EOC to ensure residents and citizens are provided with the most up to date information, resources are quickly organized, and safety measures and precautions are coordinated,” according to a press release from the town.
Town leaders are recommending a voluntary evacuation for non-residents and those who choose not to leave should be in a secure location by 6 p.m.
- Re-entry Permits – The Town Hall billing office will be open Monday, August 3rd, until 2:00 p.m. so that residents and property owners that have not already done so may obtain re-entry permits. Proof of residency or ownership is required along with a current vehicle registration. More information regarding reentry permits may be obtained by visiting the Town web site.
- Town Services - While preparing for the hurricane, regular Town services may not be available. These include but are not limited to permitting, water bill payments, meter installations, landscaping, debris pickup, and others.
- Sandbag Dirt/Soil – Fill dirt is available for residents and has been placed near Mike Chappell Park on Sumter Ave. (across from tennis courts). Citizens are welcome to use this dirt to fill sandbags in preparation for storm. Dirt is available on a first come first serve basis, and users should provide their own sandbags.
- CLOSURES/CANCELLATIONS: • Freeman Park – Freeman Park is closed until further notice • Mooring Field – The Town mooring field is closed until further notice.
- Debris Collection – No debris collection services will be provided until further notice. Please DO NOT place any debris (vegetative or other) roadside prior to the storm
