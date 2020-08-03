Cape Fear Community College closing at noon, will remain closed Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is closing all campus locations for students, faculty, and staff starting at noon Monday, ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The college will remain closed on Tuesday.
“Online classes will continue as scheduled, however, students experiencing connectivity issues due to the storm should contact their instructors as soon as possible. Students who would like to register for the fall 2020 semester can still do so via cfcc.edu. However, the virtual One-Stop Enrollment event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, has been canceled. Additional enrollment events will be scheduled after the storm passes,” according to the college.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.