Brunswick County receives tornado reports from Isaias

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As Isaias tracked across the evening Monday evening, Brunswick County Emergency Services received reports of possible tornadoes touching down in several parts of the county.
Emergency services is working to confirm these reports were related to tornado activity and to assess injuries and damages.
The Village of Bald Head Island appeared to be struck by one of those apparent tornadoes, according to officials there. Leaders there said the damage happened just before 9 p.m. Monday as the storm moved off East Beach and into Middle Island. The photos were taken at the entrance to Middle Island.
Brunswick County public information office reminds people to stay on guard for tornadoes, flash flooding and storm surge.
A hurricane warning is in place until further notice. Flash flood watch and tornado watches are in place until 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Recommendations for sheltering during a Tornado Warning:
- If you can safely get to a sturdy building, then do so immediately.
- Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar.
- If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level.
- Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.
- Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You’re safer in a low, flat location.
- Watch out for flying debris that can cause injury or death.
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.