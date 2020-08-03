Brunswick Co. opens two primary shelters

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will open its two primary shelters Monday at noon for individuals who plan to leave their homes before Tropical Storm Isaias’ arrival Monday evening.
- Cedar Grove Middle School 750 Grove Trail, SW, Supply, NC 28462
- Town Creek Middle School 6370 Lake Park Dr. SE, Winnabow, NC 28479
“Social distancing will reduce the capacity at shelters this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shelters should be only considered as a last resort,” the county stated in a news release. “You are strongly encouraged to reach out to family or friends or locate a more inland location to shelter if you plan to leave your home. Remember: You should not shelter at home when an evacuation order is issued for your municipality or the county.”
County officials released the following rules and additional information for shelters:
- Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own preferred cloth face coverings or masks. Disposable face coverings will be provided to anyone who does not have one.
- All shelter guests must undergo a pre-screening for COVID-19 before entering the shelter. This will consist of answering a series of questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms they could be experiencing, if they have tested positive for COVID-19, or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
- Any individual suspected to have COVID-19 will be required to stay in an isolated section of the shelter to prevent potential spread.
- Ready-to-eat meal kits and bottled water are available to shelter guests for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Due to concerns about COVID-19, hot meals will not be cooked at the shelters. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own pre-cooked, non-perishable foods or snacks.
- Each individual will be assigned to a dedicated cot (bed). Individuals are encouraged to bring their own preferred blanket, sleeping bag, and/or pillow.
- Individuals and families must remain in their assigned section of the building at all times.
- Only domestic cats and dogs are allowed at the shelters. Individuals are responsible for finding accommodations for other types of pets.
