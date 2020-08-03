Bladen County to open two shelters Monday night

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Isaias, all Bladen County Schools will close at 1:00 p.m. Monday. School operations will remain closed on Tuesday. Further assessments will be done Tuesday to determine the status of opening on Wednesday.
Bladen County Emergency Services Operations will open shelters at East Bladen High School and Bladenboro Middle School at 7:00 p.m. Monday. The shelters will be managed by Bladen County Emergency Services Operations.
Nathan Dowless, Bladen County Emergency Services director, has released shelter protocols which will be implemented by the Bladen County Emergency Services Operations to include the following:
- Screening before entry
- You will be required to bring and wear a mask THE ENTIRE TIME you are staying at a shelter. Under no circumstances can you remove your mask.
- Ensure that you have a mask for everyone in your household who can wear one safely. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing. It is recommended for anyone over the age of 2 to wear a cloth face-covering/mask while in a shelter.
- Once you have been screened and admitted to the shelter, you will not be able to leave and re-enter.
- Periodic screenings will be conducted at shelters.
- Cots will not be provided or allowed. However, individuals will be allowed to bring personal bedding items such as a sleeping bag, a blanket, pillow, and disaster kits. Suggested items for disaster kits are listed here.
- Social distancing will be enforced, and individuals will not be allowed to congregate.
- Meals served in shelters will be prepackaged and/or heated MRE meals provided by the shelter.
- Personal hygiene items, medications, face masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes should be packed in your disaster kits.
- Due to COVID-19 and limited spacing, individuals are strongly encouraged not to bring personal pets to the shelter and should have alternate plans for those pets. Those requiring service animals will be permitted in the local shelters.
