Bladen County to consider resolution declaring racism a public health crisis

“[T]he Bladen County Board of Commissioners believes that racism can form the basis for a public health crisis affecting our entire County and should be treated with the urgency and funding of a public health crisis,” Bladen County’s resolution concludes. “Looking at racism in this way offers legislators, health officials, and others an opportunity to analyze data and discuss how to dismantle or change problematic institutions. Bladen County will seek so promote racial equity through policies approved by the Board of Commissioners and will encourage other local, state, and national entities to recognize racism as a public health crisis as well.”