Bladen County to consider resolution declaring racism a public health crisis

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Following in the footsteps of other counties across the state, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners on Monday is expected to consider a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.
“[R]acism unfairly disadvantages Black and Brown individuals and communities, while unfairly giving advantages to other individuals and communities, and Bladen County’s collective prosperity depends upon the equitable access to opportunity for every resident,” the proposed resolution reads.
“[T]he Bladen County Board of Commissioners believes that racism can form the basis for a public health crisis affecting our entire County and should be treated with the urgency and funding of a public health crisis,” Bladen County’s resolution concludes. “Looking at racism in this way offers legislators, health officials, and others an opportunity to analyze data and discuss how to dismantle or change problematic institutions. Bladen County will seek so promote racial equity through policies approved by the Board of Commissioners and will encourage other local, state, and national entities to recognize racism as a public health crisis as well.”
Commissioners are also expected to consider a resolution “recommending adherence” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of Monday morning, Bladen County had reported a total of 584 residents had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county estimates 85 percent of those who tested positive have recovered.
The Board’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 Monday evening.
