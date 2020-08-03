Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces franchise opportunities coming soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good news, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee fans! You can expect to see more shops opening up in the near future!
In a Facebook video Monday morning, the Wright family announced that franchise opportunities are coming soon.
“Four years ago, when we opened our doors, we started to hear from people all over the world, asking for a Bitty & Beau’s in their town, and we just can’t get them open fast enough,” Ben Wright said.
“Pretty soon, there will be a Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in every city from coast to coast,” Amy Wright said.
Bitty & Beau’s, which employs people with intellectual and development disabilities, first opened in the Port City in January 2016.
Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
