Belville, Boiling Spring Lakes, Leland, Southport declare states of emergency; Southport, Holden Beach put curfews in effect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four more Brunswick County towns, Belville, Boiling Spring Lakes, Leland, and Southport, have declared states of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias heads for the region.
Southport’s state of emergency went into effect at 9 a.m. Monday. A curfew has been instituted at 6 p.m., Monday for the entire city.
At 3 p.m, Monday, Bay Street, Brunswick Street, and Yacht Basin Drive will be closed from Kingsley Park to the Southport Marina, and all city parks and offices as well.
For Belville, effective at 9 a.m. the town is under a state of emergency and the town is encouraging residents living in low-lying areas as well as structures like mobile homes that cannot sustain high winds to evacuate.
“Mayor Allen and the Belville Board of Commissioners request that all residents, property owners, boating interests and construction sites make preparations in securing their property. All residents are advised to secure outdoor furniture, building materials, boats and any other objects that could blow around in high winds,” according to a statement from the town.
“While we have been through stronger storms in recent years, we cannot let our guard down, become complacent, and avoid taking precautions,” said Mayor Mike Allen. “There is nothing wrong with being overly prepared for any tropical system.”
The Brunswick Riverwalk is now closed and the county’s Planning Board meeting scheduled for Aug. 4 has been canceled.
In Boiling Spring Lakes, the state of emergency will go into effect at noon today, and will remain in effect until rescinded.
Holden Beach amended its state of emergency to include a curfew and voluntary evacuation. The voluntary evacuation went into effect at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3. The town-wide curfew will be in effect starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will remain in place until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. All public areas are closed to the public.
Leland has declared a town-wide state of emergency effective at 3 p.m. Monday. A voluntary evacuation also has been issued.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.