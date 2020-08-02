Wilmington Police officer deployed Taser on a driver who crashed into a church, then threw a gun into another vehicle

“The officer attempted to detain him and place him in handcuffs, but James was able to free one hand and remove a revolver from his pants. He threw the firearm into the driver’s lap before attempting to walk away again. The officer continued to struggle with James while an agitated crowd formed behind them. Unable to get the subject under control, he made the decision to deploy his taser and was able to place James in handcuffs and secure the firearm in the vehicle,” according to police.