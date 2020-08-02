Surf City declares a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayor of Surf City Doug Medlin has declared a state of emergency for the coastal town effective at 1 p.m. today. Starting this evening public parks along with beach access will be closed to the public.
“Town Staff has been working to secure town assets and take proactive measures. At this time, the State of Emergency will enact protective measures by closing public parks and beach accesses beginning at dusk, Monday, Aug. 3. Residents and visitors are urged to take necessary preparations and secure all loose items around their property. The Town’s Emergency Operation Center will be activated on Monday, Aug. 3,” according to a press release from the town.
Concerns surrounding rip currents remains high for the area and even after the storm passes, the risk does not necessairly go away.
“Based on bridge guidelines along the coast, our emergency service leaders may have to shut the bridge down to vehicles if we have sustained winds of 45 mph. Sustained means winds are holding for longer than two minutes. Please understand this means emergency vehicles will have difficulty and may not be able to respond in these situations. Please stay updated on the latest through local news sources, the town website, and social media,” according Town Manager Kyle Breuer.
