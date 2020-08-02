Partnership Advisory Group’s Facebook live community forum scheduled for Tuesday canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first of four community meetings hosted by the Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) regarding the proposed partnership between New Hanover County Regional Medical Center and Novant Health scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Isiaias.
“The county will still be activated with our emergency response on Tuesday, and small effects from Isaias may still be lingering at that time,” County Spokeswoman Jessica Loeper said.
The three other forums are still expected to run on schedule and during these meetings, representatives of Novant Health and PAG members will be available during the live stream to answer questions from the community.
Those meetings will be held on:
- Tuesday, August 18: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 1: 12-1 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 15: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.