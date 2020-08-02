NHRMC issues Tropical Storm Isaias information for patients and visitors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to impact the Cape Fear region starting Monday evening and New Hanover Regional Medical Center is issuing guidance for patients and visitors.
“All NHRMC Emergency Departments will remain open through the storm, including those at NHRMC’s 17th Street Campus, Orthopedic Hospital, Pender Memorial Hospital and NHRMC Emergency Department - North,” according to a press release.
While emergency departments will remain open, there are other operations that will be closing early.
These include:
- Outpatient services including NHRMC Physician Group practices will be open but will close at 5 p.m.
- Health & Diagnostics locations at Brunswick Forest, Rocky Point and Military Cutoff are closed. Health & Diagnostics services will be offered at the NHRMC 17th Street campus, the Medical Mall, the NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital and NHRMC Emergency Department-North. Those locations will close at 5 p.m.
- Zimmer Cancer Center will close at 4 p.m.
- Brunswick Forest Oncology and all NHRMC Radiation Oncology locations will close at 3 p.m.
- NHRMC ExpressCare locations will close at 5 p.m.
- NHRMC remains under mandatory visitor restrictions due to the pandemic. When NHRMC begins shelter in place due to the incoming storm, no visitors will permitted to enter.
As far as reopening on Tuesday, the hospital says it will depend on the severity of the storm and length of it.
“Follow www.nhrmc.org and NHRMC’s social media channels for the latest updates,” the release concludes.
