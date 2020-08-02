New Hanover County to open modified Emergency Operations Center Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County continues to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias as it approaches the region and on Monday, the county Emergency Operations Center will be activated.
“New Hanover County Emergency Management officials are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias, with impacts expected to begin Monday evening into Tuesday morning for our area. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and prepare for this storm by following the ReadyNHC steps and considering COVID-19 in preparations,” a statement from the county reads.
Suggested preparations include:
- “Make a Plan: Social distancing and safety measures will reduce the capacity at all storm shelters this year. If you feel unsafe in your home, identify a safe place to go inland, like a hotel or friend or family member’s home safer than your own. Consider ways to safely expand your circle of interaction amid COVID-19, by maintaining social distancing, staying in one space as much as possible and bringing your own amenities like food and bedding.
- Build a Kit: In addition to emergency supplies like food, water, batteries, medications, pet supplies, important documents and other needs, add items like face coverings and hand sanitizer to kits this year. Your emergency kit should include enough supplies for five to seven days.
- Stay Informed: Visit ReadyNHC.com for preparedness information, register for emergency alerts, sign up for New Hanover County emergency news updates and subscribe to National Weather Service updates. Stay tuned to New Hanover County on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Nextdoor.”
As of Sunday morning the county has not announced the opening of any emergency shelters but will activate the Emergency Operations Center on Monday.
“The county remains in an active monitoring stage and will have a modified activation of its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, August 3. The community will be kept informed in the coming days on any changes to emergency operations or protective measures,” according to the county.
