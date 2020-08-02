Derek Brunson earns victory at UFC Fight Night

“So many people were betting against me and had negative things to say. [But] I had so much support -- way more than the negative,” Brunson said in a post-fight interview. “... Ever since I’ve gone down there, [Hooft has] believed in me. He’s always said, ‘You’re not a gatekeeper. Show these guys you’ve got it. You want a title? Let’s go.’ I’m ecstatic right now.”