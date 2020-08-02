‘Black Lives Do Matter’ and ‘End Racism Now,’ group amends request for art installation

“In cooperation with the City, the group modified its proposal (Attachment 1), and now desires to erect and donate to the City for one (1) year, the use and display of a monument and art installation, approximately 4-foot wide by 8-foot tall cut out letters displaying artistic images in the open space spelling out ‘BLACK LIVES DO MATTER’ with an ending block that states ‘END RACISM NOW’. The area identified provides high visibility, connectivity to the Freedom Walk, 1898 Memorial Park and the Jervay Memorial Park garden. The area requested for the monument will be inside the fence line of the Jervay Memorial Park garden and be most visible by motorists traveling east on MLK Parkway,” according to the agenda item.