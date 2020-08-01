UNCW to close residence halls Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) is preparing for possible severe weather from Hurricane Isaias and will be closing residence halls at 2 p.m. Monday.
The school has released information for students planning on arriving on campus this week as well as staff.
Housing, Orientation
- Residence halls will be closed by 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 to prepare for the storm’s potential arrival. Students scheduled to drop off at any time on Monday should plan to arrive on campus between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Students who have signed up for a Drop-Off slot on Monday may choose to reschedule for another time since driving conditions may be affected by wind and rain. Please reschedule via WizardSignup Genius as found on our Move-In website.
- The orientation welcome event on Monday, Aug. 3 will end at 1:30 p.m.
- Students scheduled for a Drop-Off time on Tuesday, Aug. 4 will need to reschedule for another time through WizardSignup Genius as found on our Move-In website.
- Summer students who are currently living on campus should continue to monitor your campus email inbox for specific storm guidance from Housing & Residence Life. Please be prepared to shelter in place in your residence hall room during the storm. Housing will share more details about sheltering in place with you on Monday, Aug. 3.
- Drop-Off and Orientation Events are subject to change pending the anticipated arrival time of the storm. We are monitoring conditions closely; please continue to check your UNCW email for updates.
As far as classes are concerned, the traditional fall semester classes do not start until Aug. 19, but the current summer 2020 session that is ongoing will continue as scheduled.
“Enrolled students who experience connection issues or have trouble continuing in classes due to a disruption from Hurricane Isaias should email your instructor(s) immediately. Faculty are willing to work with you if they are aware of your needs and challenges. Please also copy your academic advisor on your e-mail communication,” according to the school.
Employee schedules will also be affected due to the incoming storm.
“Employees working remotely who were scheduled to return to campus on Monday, Aug. 3 should continue to work remotely unless otherwise instructed by your supervisors. Employees who have been working on campus should not report to campus on Monday unless instructed to do so by your supervisors. Condition 1 of the Adverse Weather Policy will be in effect on Monday, Aug. 3, beginning at 7 a.m. If there is a change in condition, employees will be notified right away, via email, the UNCW homepage, and social media feeds,” according to the school.
