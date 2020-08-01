UNCW to close residence halls Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

“Employees working remotely who were scheduled to return to campus on Monday, Aug. 3 should continue to work remotely unless otherwise instructed by your supervisors. Employees who have been working on campus should not report to campus on Monday unless instructed to do so by your supervisors. Condition 1 of the Adverse Weather Policy will be in effect on Monday, Aug. 3, beginning at 7 a.m. If there is a change in condition, employees will be notified right away, via email, the UNCW homepage, and social media feeds,” according to the school.