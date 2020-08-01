Pender County: no state of emergency for Hurricane Isaias yet, business as usual Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County officials are holding off on declaring a state of emergency as Hurricane Isaias makes its way to the region according to Emergency Management Director Carson Smith.
On Saturday, county staff met with members of surrounding municipalities to give an update on the status of the storm, and preparations taking place.
Isaias has slowed its momentum, now the storm is predicted to reach the region late Monday night into early Tuesday, Smith said, it is also looking like Isaias will be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reaches Pender County.
“Most of the weather will be out of here by daybreak, a brief tropical event is what we might be looking at,” he said.
While a state of emergency has not yet been declared, the county has prepared one in the event that it needs to be issued, Smith said. Even if the storm is downgraded from hurricane status tropical storms, especially decaying storms, have the potential to create tornadoes so that is something the county and municipalities need to be aware of.
As far as evacuations goes, none have been issued and Smith does not expect to issue any. Shelter staff are on standby but at this time no shelters have been activated.
Pender County will operate as usual on Monday and the County Commissioners meeting is still planned to take place, if the forecast for the storm changes however, these things can change. County offices will be open on Monday and the county’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be activated on Monday ahead of the storm, Smith said.
Municipalities in Pender County seemed to be on the same page as the county government, not issuing any evacuations just yet and waiting to declare any state of emergency.
The county will host another virtual meeting tomorrow at 1 p.m. for another update.
