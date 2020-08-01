Pender Co. BOE Chairman: “No response from Office of Civil Rights”

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Chairman of the Pender County Board of Education says there’s been no response from the federal Office of Civil Rights as an investigation continues into the alleged use of racial slurs at Pender High School.
On Saturday, Chairman Don Hall wrote:
Please be advised that I previously had the federal Office of Civil Rights contacted about helping with our investigation that you have all heard about. As of today, I have received no response from them, so for the record, I have written a letter to OCR expressing my dismay at their lack of response.
A third-party law firm was hired to investigate after a post circulated on social media.
Some have called for the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Stevel Hill over handling of the claims, and the NAACP filed and EEOC complaint alleging the whisteblower in the investigation faced retaliation by the board’s attorney.
You can find a detailed recap of the investigation here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.