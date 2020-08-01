New Hanover County announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths from past week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Five more New Hanover County residents died due to COVID-19 over the past according to county health officials.
“New Hanover County health officials were notified of five deaths of county residents from COVID-19 this week, and continue to monitor 10 outbreaks and clusters of COVID-19 in congregate living and child care settings in New Hanover County, down from 13 last week,” according to a press release from the county.
Of the five, three of the residents were in their 80s, and the other two were in their 70s, all of the residents were considered to be high risk individuals due to their ages and underlying health conditions. These deaths bring the total to 20 in New Hanover County.
“This is the highest increase in deaths we’ve seen in a week, but even just one is too many,” New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said. “My sincere condolences to these families and friends of our residents who have passed away from COVID-19. I urge our community to take the steps we know will slow the spread and protect others from getting sick – wear a face covering when in public, maintain six feet of distance from others and wash your hands often. Together we will push this virus back down week by week.”
A list of current outbreaks can be found below.
