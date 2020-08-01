Leland declares state of emergency, issues voluntary evacuation for non-residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias continues it’s path towards the region.
The declaration issues a voluntary evacuation for all non-residents effective 6 p.m. Saturday.
“The town will maintain basic services to the extent possible during a hurricane, however, there is no guarantee that services will be provided at normal levels during or after the storm,” the order reads.
If the storm shifts or conditions worse, a mandatory evacuation could be ordered and as of 6 p.m., parking decals will not be issued for the town.
