Leland declares state of emergency, issues voluntary evacuation for non-residents
The Town of Leland has issued a state of emergency. (Source: Leland)
By WECT Staff | August 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 4:49 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias continues it’s path towards the region.

The declaration issues a voluntary evacuation for all non-residents effective 6 p.m. Saturday.

“The town will maintain basic services to the extent possible during a hurricane, however, there is no guarantee that services will be provided at normal levels during or after the storm,” the order reads.

If the storm shifts or conditions worse, a mandatory evacuation could be ordered and as of 6 p.m., parking decals will not be issued for the town.

