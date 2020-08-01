Kure Beach declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias, no evacuations ordered

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Kure Beach have declared a state of Emergency as Hurricane Isaias continues to make its way towards the East Coast.
For now there are no evacuation orders in place and residents and visitors who plan to stay are asked to sign up for emergency alerts online. The storm will however delay trash pickup in Kure Beach on Monday and Tuesday.
“Due to the timing of the storm the Trash and Recycling pickup will not occur on Monday or Tuesday. Please ensure that your trash and recycling containers are secured during your storm preparations. Following the storm, the town will reschedule these as soon as possible based on the storm’s impact to the town,” according to the town.
A curfew has not yet been enacted but according to the state of emergency it is expected to be put in place with at least 12 hours notice. A ban on alcohol sales is also expected to be enacted and again, will be announced with 12 hours notice.
Power outages are common with hurricanes and tropical storms, especially in coastal towns and Kure Beach is no exception.
“With tropical storm winds, you should be prepared for some or all of the Town losing electricity during the storm passage (late Monday or early Tuesday morning) and for it to not be restored until the following day,” according to a press release from the town.
If emergency shelters are needed, New Hanover County will provide them, according to the town.
