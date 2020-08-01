First Alert Forecast: what to expect from Isaias and when

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! August is opening with a weekend of sizzling high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and stressful heat index values mainly in the 98 to 106 range. Stay hydrated! ...and watch for scattered torrential and electric storms to pop out of the sultry air, primarily but not exclusively in the afternoons.
Overall, you might say this weekend will offer you a decent chance to monitor and prepare for potential impacts from Isaias here in the Cape Fear Region...
What is the latest forecast for Isaias itself? The forecast narrative remains: Isaias will climb northward along the east coast of Florida this weekend and reach the Carolinas early next week. Its strength may fluctuate between that of a strong tropical storm and a hurricane as it battles intrusions of dry air and interacts with land.
Might Isaias become stronger than expected? The National Hurricane Center intensity forecast for Isaias has always remained below that of a major (Cat. 3+) hurricane because of the limiting factors described above. However, very warm water temperatures ahead of the storm will offer it plenty of fuel, so we must continue to watch the storm closely.
Timing for impacts in the Cape Fear Region? For direct impacts like rain bands and gusty winds: Monday into Tuesday. The good news with Isaias is that it still looks like it will move fast. In and out in 24 hours or so! Mind you: heavy surf, rip currents, and instances of minor tidal flooding have already started, so please respect that.
How much rain and flooding? Tropical rain bands are notorious for generating heavy and variable rainfall. That said, between Monday and Tuesday, most of the Cape Fear Region should get 2-5 inches. Localized 8+ amounts are possible. Watch for pockets of poor-drainage and lowland flooding but take heart: major river flooding appears unlikely.
How much wind? A spell of tropical storm-force wind gusts (35-40+ mph) are likely for all the Cape Fear Region. Hurricane-force wind gusts (75+ mph) are less likely, but cannot be ruled out. Just to reiterate: timing is Monday into Tuesday. Secure loose yard and patio items and watch for spotty tree and power line damage.
Other impacts? Tropical rain bands may spin up quick tornadoes with little warning - waterspouts too. And also on the saltwater side: heavy surf, rip currents, and spells of minor to moderate coastal flooding - especially during high lunar tide cycles. Set your WECT Weather App to follow your location to alert you to any bulletins related to these issues!
Couple of “bottom line” takeaways...
1. Overall, Isaias looks like it will be a manageable storm for the Cape Fear Region. But, you should shore-up your storm kit and plan, just in case. (Something you really should have by August, anyway.) Visit wect.com/hurricane for comprehensive storm prep information and learning tools.
2. Alertness and preparation, in Isaias and any storm, always beats anxiety and panic. Refrain from trafficking in internet storm hype and stay with sources like your WECT First Alert Weather Team that use official National Hurricane Center products for updates. Thanks for your trust!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.