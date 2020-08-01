Brunswick County announces emergency shelter locations, encourages residents to consider them a ‘last resort'

“Social distancing will reduce the capacity at shelters this year due to concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shelter space will be limited and should be only considered as a last resort,” according to the county. Brunswick County recommends that individuals find alternative, safer locations to shelter such as with family, friends, or a more inland location away from this area in the event of a hurricane. Individuals should not shelter at home when an evacuation order is issued for their municipality or the county.”