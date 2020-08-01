Brunswick County announces emergency shelter locations, encourages residents to consider them a ‘last resort'

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced two emergency shelter locations ahead of Hurricane Isaias, although, at the time neither shelters have been opened.
COVID-19 is obviously a concern in opening the shelters and the county is asking residents to consider shelters a last resort.
“Social distancing will reduce the capacity at shelters this year due to concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shelter space will be limited and should be only considered as a last resort,” according to the county. Brunswick County recommends that individuals find alternative, safer locations to shelter such as with family, friends, or a more inland location away from this area in the event of a hurricane. Individuals should not shelter at home when an evacuation order is issued for their municipality or the county.”
There are two shelters for Brunswick County, Cedar Grove Middle School located at 750 Grove Trail, SW, Supply, NC 28462; and Town Creek Middle School at 6370 Lake Park Dr. SE, Winnabow, NC 28479.
If these shelters reach capacity, there are secondary shelters in place.
“Brunswick County’s hurricane preparation plans include secondary or alternative shelters in the event of overflow at its primary shelters or to accommodate additional sheltering needs. Brunswick County will communicate additional shelter locations available to the public on this webpage, through its communications channels, and its online shelter map if necessary,” according to the county.
There are some additional rules in place due to COVID-19 for those utilizing the emergency shelters.
- Face coverings or masks must be worn at all times. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own preferred cloth face coverings or masks. Disposable face coverings will be provided to anyone who does not have one.
- All shelter guests must undergo a pre-screening for COVID-19 before entering the shelter. This will consist of a answering a series of questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms they could be experiencing, if they have tested positive for COVID-19, or if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
- Any individual suspected to have COVID-19 will be required to stay in an isolated section of the shelter to prevent potential spread.
Additional details and information on the shelters in Brunswick County can be found online, including pet information and what to expect while at a shelter.
