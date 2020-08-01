Bald Head Island declares state of emergency, day trip visitors prohibited

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Village of Bald Head Island has declared a state of emergency in response to Hurricane Isaias on Saturday afternoon.
The order does not require any sort of evacuation at this time, but that could change. It does however limit access to the island.
“Persons who do not have plans/arrangements for overnight or longer lodging, other than contractors and regular employees of on-island businesses, shall be prohibited from arriving at Bald Head Island,” the order reads.
No curfew has been announced yet, but will be announced on Aug. 2, according to the state of emergency.
